Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,158 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $10,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDS opened at $338.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.34. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $306.29.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

