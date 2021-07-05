Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $28,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,988,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,881,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $195,237.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 739,391 shares of company stock worth $32,155,262 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

