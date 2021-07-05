Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 227.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG opened at $41.41 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.22 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.97). The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.