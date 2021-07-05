Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 10,977,825 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,977,825 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 588.75 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,714,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,786,614. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

