Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,136,942 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,136,942 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.20% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,938 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,089,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 67,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.77. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $909.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.