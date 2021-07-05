FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FTS International Inc. provider of hydraulic fracturing service primarily in North America. The company’s services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production, companies in shale and other unconventional resource formations. FTS International Inc. is based in Cisco, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:FTSI opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74. FTS International has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). FTS International had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $95.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTS International will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTS International by 81.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of FTS International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTS International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. The company's services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States.

