Fundamenta Market Capitalization Tops $354,267.93 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $354,267.93 and $738,358.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00135379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00167722 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,748.07 or 1.00324573 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,953,645 coins and its circulating supply is 1,019,116 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

