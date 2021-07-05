FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vale in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Vale alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. Vale has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 61.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 524.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vale by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 74,560 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $23,366,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth about $189,000. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.