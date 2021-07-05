FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Raised by Analyst

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alcoa in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2023 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $37.92 on Monday. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $44.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.9% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

