GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. decreased its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 119.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter worth $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter worth $263,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sohu.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Sohu.com by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $19.69 on Monday. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89. The stock has a market cap of $773.94 million, a PE ratio of -43.76 and a beta of 2.05.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.60. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOHU shares. TheStreet raised Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, game, and search products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company provides online news and information through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video contents and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

