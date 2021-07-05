GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Stock Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,810 shares during the period. CoreLogic accounts for about 1.2% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $9,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 3,754.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreLogic in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 1,544.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.78. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. CoreLogic’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

