Gabelli Funds LLC Has $197.64 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.3% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $197,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,291,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $459,840,000 after buying an additional 83,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 128,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 690,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

NYSE MA opened at $375.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $371.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,493 shares of company stock worth $17,264,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

