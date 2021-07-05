Gabelli Funds LLC Has $91.49 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,934,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the period. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.22% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $91,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $13,515,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 582,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 106.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

