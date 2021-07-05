Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,532,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,730 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $82,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after buying an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 70.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

