Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,574.38 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,576.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,428.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $164,353,955. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

