Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,210,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $47,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $43.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.60.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

