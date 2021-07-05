Gagnon Advisors LLC Has $14.09 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Gagnon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97,963 shares during the quarter. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor accounts for approximately 3.0% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $14,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,663. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 2.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.