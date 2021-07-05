Gagnon Securities LLC Acquires 4,466 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 117.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in eHealth by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EHTH. Evercore ISI upped their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

eHealth stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,357. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.90. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93 and a beta of -0.15.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

