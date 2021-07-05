Gagnon Securities LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.17. 14,569,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,558,412. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

