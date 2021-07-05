Gagnon Securities LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $354.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,524,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,175,361. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.08.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock valued at $745,401,661. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

