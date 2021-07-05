Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 39,976 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,976 shares during the quarter. iRobot makes up approximately 1.9% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.37% of iRobot worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in iRobot by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,260,000 after buying an additional 33,628 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,795,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.83.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $520,445.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, hitting $91.29. The stock had a trading volume of 326,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,355. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

