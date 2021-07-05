Gagnon Securities LLC Takes Position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 469,773 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Qumu at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Qumu in the 1st quarter valued at $2,366,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at $1,866,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qumu during the first quarter worth about $1,335,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qumu by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qumu by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Qumu in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Qumu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qumu in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

NASDAQ QUMU traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $2.88. 691,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,679. The firm has a market cap of $50.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.51. Qumu Co. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 96.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

