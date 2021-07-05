Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 636,873 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $58,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 791,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after buying an additional 352,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,456,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 69,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 500,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,662,972. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBGI opened at $32.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

