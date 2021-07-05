Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.33% of IDEX worth $51,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $221.02 on Monday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $155.16 and a 52-week high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.