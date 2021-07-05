Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 103,145 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,145 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 4.33% of Astec Industries worth $74,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Astec Industries by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 114,390 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,784,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $61.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

