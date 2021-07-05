Gatechain Token Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Gatechain Token has a total market cap of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.28 or 0.00875714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,775.96 or 0.08122545 BTC.

Gatechain Token Profile

Gatechain Token (GT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

