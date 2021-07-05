Gemini Dollar (GUSD) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.57 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $251.75 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054243 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $274.17 or 0.00813858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00040554 BTC.

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 253,178,218 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

