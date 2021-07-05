General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $193.36 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.54. The company had a trading volume of 619,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.97. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

