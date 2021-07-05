Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 38,733 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 582,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $31,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BANR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $21,032,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $6,893,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after buying an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth about $3,200,000. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 253,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,811,000 after buying an additional 43,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $53.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $141.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.