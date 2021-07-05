Geode Capital Management LLC Has $30.71 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $30,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $235,000.

AKR opened at $22.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

