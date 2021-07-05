Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $33,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $100.02 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $66.70 and a 12-month high of $100.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

