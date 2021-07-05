Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 148,660 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,660 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.73% of United Natural Foods worth $32,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

UNFI opened at $35.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.30.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,271 shares of company stock valued at $9,136,357. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

