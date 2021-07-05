Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,018 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Cohu worth $31,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COHU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock opened at $36.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.76. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

