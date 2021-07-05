Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 904,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $32,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

