Geoffrey Richard Carter Sells 4,293 Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.34), for a total transaction of £10,990.08 ($14,358.61).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 57 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42) per share, with a total value of £149.34 ($195.11).

On Monday, May 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 58 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £151.38 ($197.78).

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £638.75 million and a P/E ratio of 16.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 260.58.

SBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 257 ($3.36) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

