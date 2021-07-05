GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $13,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $39.68. 36,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,771. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.80.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

