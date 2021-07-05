GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $8,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.00.

TDY traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $422.52. 135,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,210. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $424.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.