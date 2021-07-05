GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,258,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,004,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after acquiring an additional 388,984 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 997,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $148.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,140. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $148.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.