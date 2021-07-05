GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $299.38. 1,336,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $153.66 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

