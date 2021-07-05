GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 1.0% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenir Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $285,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 419,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 46.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,835,000 after acquiring an additional 143,687 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.84. The company had a trading volume of 375,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,091. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $368.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,354. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

