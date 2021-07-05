Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $174.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.80 or 0.00410775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

Global Cryptocurrency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official website is www.thegcccoin.com . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

