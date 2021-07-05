Global Partner Acquisition Corp II’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 12th (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II’s (NASDAQ:GPACU) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 12th. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II had issued 27,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of GPACU opened at $9.94 on Monday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $741,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $4,925,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $5,779,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

