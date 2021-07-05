Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the May 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

GGG traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $76.33. 315,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.59. Graco has a twelve month low of $47.23 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Graco will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

