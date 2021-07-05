Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in June

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,661,100 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 28,808,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,735.9 days.

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on Great Wall Motor in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

GWLLF opened at $3.17 on Monday. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.80.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

