Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.63 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $814,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,430 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,210. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GO. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

