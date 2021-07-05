Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,791.00

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Grumpy Finance has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017893 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.82 or 0.00809190 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.07 or 0.08032088 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

