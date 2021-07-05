Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 49,906 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TPH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,161,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,617,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,284,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of TPH opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.