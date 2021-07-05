Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,284 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.75. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

