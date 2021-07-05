Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $116.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.13. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

