Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,097,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 45.9% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 110.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $15.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

